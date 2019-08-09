Vice Industry Token (VIT) Price Tops $0.0062 on Exchanges

Vice Industry Token (CURRENCY:VIT) traded up 210.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 9th. Vice Industry Token has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $907.00 worth of Vice Industry Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vice Industry Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, HitBTC, IDEX and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, Vice Industry Token has traded up 84% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00255068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.02 or 0.01199897 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00018719 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00086819 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Vice Industry Token Token Profile

Vice Industry Token’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Vice Industry Token’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,166,280 tokens. The official message board for Vice Industry Token is medium.com/viceindustrytoken . The Reddit community for Vice Industry Token is /r/ViceIndustryToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vice Industry Token’s official Twitter account is @ViceToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vice Industry Token’s official website is vicetoken.com

Buying and Selling Vice Industry Token

Vice Industry Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDAX, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vice Industry Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vice Industry Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vice Industry Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

