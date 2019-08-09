ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.30, Bloomberg Earnings reports. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

VSAT traded up $2.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.77. 716,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,679. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.34. ViaSat has a 12-month low of $55.93 and a 12-month high of $97.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on ViaSat from $89.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered ViaSat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.92 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

In other ViaSat news, Director B Allen Lay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $81,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Shawn Lynn Duffy sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $1,562,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,028 shares of company stock worth $39,546,239. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

