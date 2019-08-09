Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 120.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,434,159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,494,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,176,298 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,711,428,000 after purchasing an additional 568,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,059,306 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,995,000 after purchasing an additional 207,934 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,910,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,437,000 after purchasing an additional 31,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,102,654 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,833,000 after purchasing an additional 30,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.63.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $2.20 on Friday, hitting $180.74. 23,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,515. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $151.80 and a fifty-two week high of $195.81. The firm has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $941.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 64.13% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pharmaceutical company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $26,631.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,516.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $39,863.81. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,071.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,630 shares of company stock valued at $32,197,628 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.