Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives $208.23 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 241 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $39,863.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,071.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 161 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $26,631.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,516.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,630 shares of company stock valued at $32,197,628 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,059,306 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,995,000 after buying an additional 207,934 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $736,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,690 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,352,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $6,834,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $182.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 64.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.74. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $151.80 and a 1 year high of $195.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 64.13% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

