Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives $208.23 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.23.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 241 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $39,863.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,071.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 161 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $26,631.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,516.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,630 shares of company stock valued at $32,197,628 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $182.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 64.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.74. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $151.80 and a 1 year high of $195.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.96.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 64.13% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.