Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) Receives $46.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on VSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Versum Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Loop Capital downgraded Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Versum Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Versum Materials by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Versum Materials by 1,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Versum Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Versum Materials by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VSM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.91. The company had a trading volume of 142,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,522. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.66. Versum Materials has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $52.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.78.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.13 million. Versum Materials had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Versum Materials will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Versum Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Versum Materials Company Profile

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

