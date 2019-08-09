Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.60. Vermillion shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 15,498 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter. Vermillion had a negative net margin of 381.57% and a negative return on equity of 150.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler purchased 5,000,000 shares of Vermillion stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Barber Palmieri purchased 37,500 shares of Vermillion stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 215,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,450.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,042,500 shares of company stock worth $4,036,300 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRML. Birchview Capital LP raised its holdings in Vermillion by 0.4% during the first quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,121,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vermillion during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Vermillion by 35.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 174,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 45,455 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vermillion during the second quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vermillion during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Vermillion Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRML)

Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women.

