Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,701 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 481,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,505,000 after buying an additional 44,265 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 62,206 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,132 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on VZ shares. Citigroup cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $64.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.73. 2,584,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,309,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.20 and a 12-month high of $61.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.88.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.17%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $79,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,297.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,047 shares of company stock valued at $234,591 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

