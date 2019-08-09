Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Cut by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,229,144 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 50,666 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.4% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.05% of Verizon Communications worth $127,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,437,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,229,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,292 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,386,024 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,033,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,670 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,572,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $765,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,966 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,106,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $716,512,000 after acquiring an additional 343,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,016,053 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $533,119,000 after acquiring an additional 711,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.76. 2,507,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,309,822. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.20 and a one year high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $64.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $76,285.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,896.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,047 shares of company stock worth $234,591 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.