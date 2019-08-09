Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan lessened its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Verisign were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Verisign by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 14,555.3% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,593 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,217,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.75.

Shares of VRSN traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,310. Verisign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.28 and a fifty-two week high of $221.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Verisign had a net margin of 51.38% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $306.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total transaction of $122,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,588.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

