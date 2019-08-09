Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,925 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,750,000. SQN Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $45,784,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,901,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,847,000 after buying an additional 651,314 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,070,000 after buying an additional 336,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $8,982,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $170,868.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,451.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $106,615.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,527. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $55.42. 6,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,101. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $324.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.