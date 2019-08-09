Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Given New $7.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 183.40% from the stock’s current price.

VNTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Venator Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venator Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VNTR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 40,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,440. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38. Venator Materials has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $12.99.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Venator Materials will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Simon Turner bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $316,335 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 187.6% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 24,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 41.8% during the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.