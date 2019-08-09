Velanne Asset Management Ltd Raises Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Velanne Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises approximately 4.3% of Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Schlumberger to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

SLB stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.71. 449,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,811,392. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.02. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $66.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.46%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

