Velanne Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Velanne Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,000. Stericycle makes up about 2.2% of Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,106,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,464,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Stericycle in the first quarter worth $168,624,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 31.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 635,344 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 2.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,527,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,142,000 after purchasing an additional 38,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 22.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,154,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,799,000 after purchasing an additional 212,735 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stericycle alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRCL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

Shares of SRCL stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $44.62. 436,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,332. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.21. Stericycle Inc has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $62.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.32.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $845.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.95 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.