Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Varonis Systems to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $69.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,495. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $48.67 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.99 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, SVP James O’boyle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,159,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,836,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ohad Korkus sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $548,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,277 shares of company stock worth $4,785,237. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delek Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 14,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

