Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $760-785 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $777.22 million.Varex Imaging also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.25 to $1.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday. CJS Securities upgraded Varex Imaging from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of VREX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 302,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,827. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.80. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.42 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $35,619.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $27,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,905 shares of company stock valued at $87,677 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

