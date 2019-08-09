Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,120,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,396,000 after purchasing an additional 316,368 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 38,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,589,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,004,850. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.95. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $71.08 and a twelve month high of $91.85.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

