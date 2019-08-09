Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strategic Financial Group LLC

Strategic Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.3% of Strategic Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,663,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 140.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 311,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after acquiring an additional 182,093 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 289.4% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 213,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after acquiring an additional 158,514 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,482,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.4% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 370,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,401,000 after acquiring an additional 143,913 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,941. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $89.47.

