Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,510 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 6.3% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.49 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $44.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.27.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.