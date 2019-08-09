ValuEngine Upgrades 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WUBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 58.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 58.com in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $66.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded 58.com from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.23 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.93.
NYSE WUBA opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. 58.com has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $77.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.17. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in 58.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in 58.com by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in 58.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in 58.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 58.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.
About 58.com
58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.
