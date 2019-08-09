ValuEngine Upgrades 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WUBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 58.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 58.com in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $66.40 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded 58.com from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.23 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.93.

NYSE WUBA opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. 58.com has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $77.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.17. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. 58.com had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $438.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. 58.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 58.com will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in 58.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in 58.com by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in 58.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in 58.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 58.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

