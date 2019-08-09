ValuEngine Lowers USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Compression Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. USA Compression Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of NYSE:USAC opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. USA Compression Partners’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.54%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -488.37%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 16.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

