ValuEngine Lowers Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMSF. B. Riley set a $70.00 price target on Amerisafe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Amerisafe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.00.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.48. Amerisafe has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $67.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.57.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $91.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 20.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amerisafe will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

In other Amerisafe news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $52,816.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,524.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $39,266.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,219.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $246,441. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Amerisafe by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amerisafe by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Amerisafe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Amerisafe by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Amerisafe by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the period.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

