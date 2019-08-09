ValuEngine Downgrades Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) to Hold

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Golar LNG Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GMLP opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $729.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Golar LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.64.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $68.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.94 million. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 10.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMLP. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $39,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 50.0% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 1,099.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

