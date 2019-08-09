Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) Announces Earnings Results

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.90) by $0.17, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Valeritas had a negative net margin of 183.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,757.04%. Valeritas updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VLRX stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 238,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Valeritas has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $33.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Valeritas from $1.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valeritas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $54,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valeritas Company Profile

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization.

