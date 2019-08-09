V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HYEM. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,164,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,817,000 after acquiring an additional 298,525 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 157,139 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 256.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 374,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 269,198 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 238,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 48,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HYEM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.64. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,438. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $23.98.

