V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.8% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,138,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,331,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,327,270. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.29. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $143.46 and a 12 month high of $195.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

