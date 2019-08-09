V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,575 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 0.8% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 639,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,495 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,942 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 3,908.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 300,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 292,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.88. 6,848,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,473,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $190.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.45. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $45.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.44.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

