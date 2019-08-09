V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,442 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 39,629,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,684,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,777 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,121,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,175,000 after purchasing an additional 482,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,506,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,527,000 after purchasing an additional 980,941 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,587,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,975,000 after purchasing an additional 258,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,055,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,485,000 after purchasing an additional 60,327 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.18. 772,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,192,033. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $44.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.27.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.