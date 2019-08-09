V Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7,481.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,190,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135,594 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $15,120,000. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5,977.3% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,040,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,079 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,462,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,134,000 after acquiring an additional 232,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 140.4% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 383,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,103,000 after acquiring an additional 224,001 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.94. 277,746 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.80. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.