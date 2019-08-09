V Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,642 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,678 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.29. 2,411,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $156.56 and a 52-week high of $219.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

