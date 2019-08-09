V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $573,387,000 after buying an additional 224,785 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.2% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,011 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 525.8% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,066,000 after acquiring an additional 110,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 71.0% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 11,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.89.

NYSE SYK traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,344. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $144.75 and a 52 week high of $222.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total transaction of $713,246.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,818.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total transaction of $578,232.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,763.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,097 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,678. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.