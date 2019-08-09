US Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

US Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:USRM traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. 1,075,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,140. US Stem Cell has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.

Get US Stem Cell alerts:

About US Stem Cell

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage, and vascular and autoimmune diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates include MyoCell, a clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient's heart with autologous muscle cells or cells from a patient's body for enhancing cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients; and AdipoCell, a patient-derived cell therapy for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction, chronic heart ischemia, and lower limb ischemia.

Further Reading: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for US Stem Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Stem Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.