US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. US Foods had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. US Foods updated its FY19 guidance to $2.15 to $2.25 EPS.

USFD stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85. US Foods has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In other US Foods news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $161,486.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,013.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 62,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $2,297,748.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,257 shares of company stock valued at $3,303,069. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter valued at $102,883,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $74,211,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in US Foods during the first quarter valued at $117,980,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the first quarter valued at $26,431,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in US Foods by 9.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,435,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,740,000 after purchasing an additional 481,614 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Buckingham Research raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

