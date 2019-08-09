US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.62 EPS

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.62), Briefing.com reports. US Concrete had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $367.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. US Concrete’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. US Concrete updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:USCR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,971. The company has a market capitalization of $751.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.32. US Concrete has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other news, CFO John E. Kunz sold 1,982 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $93,808.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ronnie A. Pruitt sold 4,563 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $211,084.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,348 shares of company stock worth $575,618. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USCR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Concrete during the second quarter worth $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of US Concrete by 1,359.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of US Concrete by 20.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of US Concrete by 55,716.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “positive” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of US Concrete in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

