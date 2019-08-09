URU Metals (LON:URU) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

URU Metals Ltd (LON:URU)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $270.00. URU Metals shares last traded at $282.20, with a volume of 682 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 273.81. The company has a market cap of $2.15 million and a PE ratio of 12.06.

About URU Metals (LON:URU)

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, oil, gold, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited in March 2011.

