Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $74.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Upwork updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ UPWK traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 665,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -41.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.18. Upwork has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

In other Upwork news, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 100,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,587,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 120,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $1,870,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 323,701 shares of company stock worth $5,047,036. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

