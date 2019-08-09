Universe Hits Market Capitalization of $280,041.00 (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last week, Universe has traded 114.2% higher against the dollar. Universe has a market capitalization of $280,041.00 and $84.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Universe alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Universe Coin Profile

Universe (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 90,088,534 coins and its circulating supply is 78,888,534 coins. The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw . Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.