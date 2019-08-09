Universal Resources (OTCMKTS:GIMU) Stock Price Down 27%

Universal Resources (OTCMKTS:GIMU) dropped 27% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 22,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03.

Universal Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GIMU)

Global Immune Technologies, Inc, a development Stage company, focuses on building a food service delivery system. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Edmond, Oklahoma.

See Also: What is an SEC Filing?

