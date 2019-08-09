Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.73 Million

Equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will announce $84.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.50 million and the lowest is $80.89 million. Universal Display reported sales of $77.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year sales of $381.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $379.50 million to $383.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $496.22 million, with estimates ranging from $481.10 million to $507.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.46. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $118.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

OLED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Universal Display from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.46.

In other news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 33,790 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $7,082,046.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,979,946.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 25,477 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,095,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,273 shares of company stock worth $32,390,462. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $40,599,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded down $3.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.69. The stock had a trading volume of 406,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,223. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.53. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $78.78 and a 52 week high of $218.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

