UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 652,599 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 140,772 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.9% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.07% of UnitedHealth Group worth $159,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.06.

In related news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.99, for a total value of $2,419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,569.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $7,963,620 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.31. 113,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,659. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.65. The company has a market cap of $235.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $287.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.