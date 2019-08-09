UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UNITE Group (LON:UTG) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UTG. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. UNITE Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,050 ($13.72).

UNITE Group stock opened at GBX 1,020 ($13.33) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,015.59. UNITE Group has a twelve month low of GBX 793 ($10.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,090 ($14.24).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.25 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. UNITE Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.33%.

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

