Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UN01. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.53 ($28.53).

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of Uniper stock traded down €0.69 ($0.80) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €27.15 ($31.57). 488,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,956. Uniper has a 12-month low of €21.55 ($25.06) and a 12-month high of €28.91 ($33.62). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion and a PE ratio of 49.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.