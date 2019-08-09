UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €15.50 by Morgan Stanley

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.30 ($15.47) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €14.68 ($17.07).

UniCredit has a one year low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a one year high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

