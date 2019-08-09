UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €15.00 Price Target at HSBC

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) received a €15.00 ($17.44) target price from stock analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UCG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.80 ($13.72) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €14.60 ($16.98).

UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

