UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €11.80 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €11.80 ($13.72) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UCG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €14.68 ($17.07).

UniCredit has a 52 week low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 52 week high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

