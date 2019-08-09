UNICHARM CORP/S (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Trading 2.8% Higher

UNICHARM CORP/S (OTCMKTS:UNICY)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.66, 13,832 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 111,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UNICHARM CORP/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.92.

Unicharm Corporation manufactures and sells baby and child care, feminine care, healthcare, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, wet tissues, and wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise feminine napkins, tampons, sanitary shorts, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

