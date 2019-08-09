UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.32), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $37.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 11.83% and a negative net margin of 13.68%.

Shares of NYSE UMH traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.35. 396,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,045. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.30%.

In related news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 623,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,807.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 18,555 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $243,998.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 19,422 shares of company stock worth $254,990 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

UMH has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

