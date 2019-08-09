Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.50 EPS

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 52.50 ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 50 ($0.65) by GBX 2.50 ($0.03), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Ultra Electronics stock traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,148 ($28.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,114. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,783.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27. Ultra Electronics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,074 ($27.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Ultra Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 1.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ULE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities began coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an “add” rating and a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,820 ($23.78) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 2,050 ($26.79) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,823.38 ($23.83).

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

