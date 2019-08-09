Ultra Clean’s (UCTT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $18.50 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.63.

UCTT opened at $13.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.42 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.16%. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, SVP Joan Sterling sold 38,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $517,800.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at $614,037.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 451.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 77.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 273.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

