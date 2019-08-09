UBS Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 276.11 ($3.61).

DOM opened at GBX 229.60 ($3.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 261.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51. Domino’s Pizza Group has a twelve month low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 305.20 ($3.99).

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Group will post 1804.9998259 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s payout ratio is 0.98%.

Domino's Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

