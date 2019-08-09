UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) Stake Lessened by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,383,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,659 shares during the period. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN makes up approximately 1.6% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 95.53% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN worth $1,461,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 18.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBGX opened at $277.66 on Friday. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a 1-year low of $167.50 and a 1-year high of $303.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.02.

